MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County deputies took one man into custody after they said he led them on a chase and rammed a deputy vehicle, causing it to catch fire.

Nicholas Ainsworth was taken into custody after deputies received a tip about his whereabouts. Ainsworth had seven outstanding warrants including:

Failure to register a vehicle

Driving with a revoked license

No insurance

Possession/receiving a controlled substance

Attempt to elude

Reckless endangerment

Courtesy: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies spotted Ainsworth in a vehicle at a gas station in Wilmer. Ainsworth rammed a patrol vehicle when deputies tried to box him, causing the vehicle to catch fire, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Ainsworth fled the gas station and led deputies on a chase that started at Moffet and Wilmer Georgetown Roads. The chase ended after Ainsworth crashed at Avenues A and B. Ainsworth tried to run on foot, but was taken into custody.

The deputy was not in his vehicle at the time it was rammed. No one was injured, according to the MCSO.