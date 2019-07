MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating after a man pulls a gun on someone at Gravine Island.

The initial 911 call described the incident as a fight, according to ALEA.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Marine Police responded to the call and made an arrest.

The investigation is ongoing and we will bring you more details as they’re released.