Man pleads guilty to throwing sulfuric acid on another person

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Chipley Atikinson pled guilty to charges of Assault 1st and Assault 3rd Monday, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

He’s accused of throwing sulfuric acid on another person in 2016. The victim suffered from severe burns.

Atkinson has been sentenced to 15 for both charges. The sentences will run concurrently.

