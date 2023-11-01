MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Violent comments on an Instagram livestream led two men to federal court facing years behind bars.

Jamarcus Manuel, 20, entered a plea agreement with federal prosecutors Tuesday on a count of Interstate Communication of a Threat to Injure.

On April 21, 2023, around 11 p.m., Manuel was riding in a black Chevrolet Tahoe when police lights signaled the SUV to pull over.

One of the passengers in the SUV started live-streaming the stop on Instagram and asked Mobile police officer Michael McGuire to state his name.

During the stream, comments were made on the live stream from Manuel and another man, Justin Gormon, 21, saying “We got some for Mike,” and “Imma smoke Mike when I catch ’em.”

Both Manuel and Gormon admitted to making the comments, according to court documents.

Gormon pleaded guilty in July. Manuel and Gormon face up to 5 years and are scheduled to be sentenced in April.