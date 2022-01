MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office announced a man has pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a child.

Daniel Hasselvander, 43, was sentenced to serve 10 years in the Alabama Department of Corrections on Jan. 10. He will not be eligible for parole.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Catlin said, “This was a great outcome for the victim and her family. Thank you to all of the agencies and witnesses that helped hold this defendant responsible for his actions.”