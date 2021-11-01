Man pleads guilty to raping mentally disabled woman

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile DA’s Office confirmed that a man has pleaded guilty to raping a mentally disabled woman.

Today, Cecil Jackson pled guilty to Rape 1st and Sexual Abuse 1st. In March 2017, Jackson sexually assaulted a mentally disabled women near Bienville Square. The defendant was sentenced to 25 years for the Rape 1st. pic.twitter.com/gqgQAHEowO — Mobile DA's Office (@MobileDAoffice) November 1, 2021

Cecil Jackson pled guilty to rape in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree. In March 2017, Jackson sexually assaulted the woman in Bienville Square.

In April of 2017, the family of the 24-year-old victim filed a lawsuit after she had been raped at Mardi Gras.

She was found naked the day after Fat Tuesday walking in a parking lot near Bienville Square. An officer covered her with his jacket before she was taken to the hospital.

The woman suffered from Phelan-McDermid Syndrome a form of autism.