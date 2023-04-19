MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man has pleaded guilty to illegally having a machine gun during the downtown Mobile New Year’s Eve shooting, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama.

Thomas Thomas Jr., 22, had a .40 caliber Glock pistol with an extended magazine and a machinegun conversion device that he fired during the New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Mobile in 2022. The shooting killed one person and wounded nine others.

Thomas also admitted that he lied to homicide detectives about having the gun and firing it. Once admitting to having the gun, Thomas said he bought the gun at a gun show in Mobile a few weeks earlier. He also admitted he never registered the gun with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, which is required by federal law.

“Firearms experts examined and test fired Thomas’s illegally modified gun, which operated as a fully automatic weapon and expelled multiple rounds of ammunition with a single pull of the trigger,” read the release.

Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced on July 24, 2023, and faces up to 10 years in prison.