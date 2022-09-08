MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the five men charged in connection with Walmart fires in Mobile and Mississippi in 2021 pleaded guilty to conspiracy to start those fires as part of a plea agreement on Thursday. Olsen was arrested along with four others in connection with the Walmart arsons.

Quinton Olson plead guilty to conspiracy to malicious destruction of fire of real and personal property used in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce, according to court documents. Although police do not believe Olson started the fires, they said he was involved in a manifesto with the other four men.

The plea agreement includes the following:

A maximum penalty of 5 years in prison

$250,000 fine

Supervised release for 3 years

Special Assessment of $100

Restitution to any victim that incurred a loss as a result of the crime

Olson’s sentencing will be held in March of 2023.

Jeffery Sikes, Sean Bottorff, Michael Bottorff, Quinton Olson, and Alexander Olson were all arrested and charged with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. All five currently lived in Gulf Shores at the time.

Sikes also faces an additional count of malicious destruction by fire. Alexander Olson faced two counts of malicious destruction by fire.

Court documents allege Sikes and Alexander Olson started a fire at the Walmart at the I-65 Service Road in Mobile on May 27, 2021. Court documents also allege Alexander Olson helped set a fire at the Walmart at Rangeline Road in Mobile on May 28, 2021.

Starting in May 2021, fires were being set inside Walmarts, two in Mobile and in Gulfport and Biloxi, Miss. The stores were open and full of customers at the time.