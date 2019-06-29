Man on probation accused of sexual abuse at Mobile Metro Jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Dauphin Island man is accused of sexually abusing a man at Mobile Metro Jail.

Bowen Allen, 33, is charged with one count of sexual abuse and two counts of assault.

Court records show the alleged assault happened at Mobile Metro Jail in May. The victim was unconscious when taken to the hospital and treated for cuts and internal injuries, according to court documents. Jail records show Allen was in jail when the alleged assault happened.

Allen has a lengthy criminal history in Mobile County. He’s been arrested more than 20 times since 2004.

Jail records show Allen has been released from jail. His next court appearance is set for July 9.