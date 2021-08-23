Man on lawnmower struck, killed by Corvette in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating after a man driving a mower was struck and killed by a Chevrolet Corvette that “left the roadway,” according to a news release.

ALEA said Chunchula resident Heath Allen Byrd, 44, was on a John Deer mower on Sunday just after 5 p.m. when a 1978 Chevrolet Corvette.

ALEA said the Corvette, driven by Calvin Dale Brewer, 54, of Saraland, “left the roadway” and struck the mower.

Byrd was pronounced dead on the scene about 16 miles north of Semmes.

ALEA’s Highway patrol Division is investigating.