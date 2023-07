MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man who was “driving recklessly,” nearly hit motorcyclists, and impersonated a peace officer Thursday.

Police said Rick Earl is charged with two counts of impersonating an officer and five counts of reckless endangerment.

Police said they responded to a complaint on June 29. Earl is accused of almost hitting motorcyclists and threatening to issue citations.

Police said Earl later contacted them and claimed to be an officer.