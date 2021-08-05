Man naked on Walmart floor taken to hospital, say Saraland police

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) – A Citronelle, Ala. man was taken into custody Thursday by Saraland Police who found him naked on the floor of a Walmart, according to a news release.

Police were called to the Walmart at 1095 Industrial Parkway around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 in reference to a man allegedly “under the influence and naked inside the store.”

Police said they found Joshua Godwin, 42, of Citronelle, naked on the store’s floor.

Police took Godwin into custody and transported him to a hospital.

Charges are pending.