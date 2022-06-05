MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A news release from Mobile Police says they are investigating the 24th murder of the year. Mobile Police say a man was killed when he was shot in the face. The victim’s body was found on Author Street near Lincoln Avenue at about 11:30 Saturday morning. That’s off Paper Mill Road near Mobile’s industrial corridor.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the victim’s name will be released once the next-of-kin is notified.

MPD News release:

On Saturday, June 4, 2022, at approximately 11:25 A.M. police responded to a report of a body laying on Author Street near Lincoln Avenue. The adult black male suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was pronounced dead at the scene. The name will be released pending notification of next of kin. This is an ongoing investigation and is the 24th Murder this year.