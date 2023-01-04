MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have arrested a man who they allege locked multiple people inside an apartment and threatened to kill them all.

According to officials, officers responded to the 1000 block of Neshota Drive, near Dauphin Island Parkway, for a domestic dispute at about 8:20 Tuesday night. Officers arrived and found that Delmico Williams Jr., 28, had hit a victim and locked everyone in the apartment inside. Williams also allegedly threatened to kill everyone inside the apartment while waving around kitchen knives.

Officers were eventually able to talk to Williams and get everyone out of the apartment. Williams was then arrested and charged with domestic violence, harassment, unlawful imprisonment and reckless endangerment.