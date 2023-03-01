MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he was found pulling on car door handles at a local apartment complex, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

According to the release, officers were called to Yester Oaks Apartments for a report of three men pulling on car door handles. When officers arrived they chased them and were able to arrest one of the men, however, the other two got away. Also during the chase one of the men dropped two guns, which officers were able to recover.

Officers found a stolen vehicle nearby that was linked to six vehicle break-ins. The man captured, 20-year-old Jerome Hunter, was linked to multiple car break-ins at Yester Oaks Apartments and stealing four cars from different places throughout the city, according to the release.

Officers said they got a search warrant and searched Hunter’s home where they found many stolen items linked to other cases. Hunter was arrested and charged with ten counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and four counts of theft of property.