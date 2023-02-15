UPDATE (5:26 p.m.): The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was shot in the head and was taken to University Hospital. They are in stable, but critical condition.

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who allegedly fled the scene at Kushla Oaks Drive E after a person was shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Deputies say Trevor Lee Dearmon and Jeffrey Allen Holley fled the scene in a 1988 GMC pickup truck. It is brown with a Dale Earnhardt, Jr. “88” decal on the rear window.

Investigators say the shooting happened at around 1:07 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Dearmon and Holley is urged to call the MCSO at 251-574-8633,