Man leads police on chase after robbery, carjacking at gas station

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man led Mobile police on a chase after he robbed a gas station and carjacked the cashier.

At about 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27, police responded to the raceway Station at 5992 Hwy. 90 in reference to a robbery and a carjacking. When officers arrived they found the victim and he said a man armed with a knife came behind the counter demanding money, took his wallet, phone and the keys to his vehicle. The then man fled the store in the victim’s vehicle.

The vehicle was later spotted on Rangeline Road and a pursuit ensued to Belle Fontain Boulevard and Dauphin Island Parkway. The vehicle became disabled and the man then ran away into a wooded area, where he was located and taken into custody. Corey Lyman, 29, was arrested.

LATEST STORIES