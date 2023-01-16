MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released information about a vehicle chase that ended in the death of a man.

Officials said Joseph Pritchett, 34, died after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a home on Stanton Road.

Officials said their officers were around the Summerville and Wagner Street area when they saw a suspicious vehicle driving very fast. When the officers attempted to pull the vehicle over the driver, Pritchett, refused to pull over. The chase ended when Pritchett lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

Two other people inside the vehicle, a 13-year-old boy and a 45-year-old man, were taken to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries. There were two people inside the home that was hit. Only one person had injuries and officials said those injuries were minor.

The incident happened at 8:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.