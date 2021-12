PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A shooting on Christmas Eve in Prichard left a man dead and a woman injured.

Quincy Kemp, 40, was found dead on Beck Ave. near St. Stephens Road, according to the Prichard Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they also found Shanda Sashington, 44, suffering from several gunshot wounds. Sashington was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition.