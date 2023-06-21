MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man who was killed when he was hit by a car on the Cochrane Causeway Saturday has been identified, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Michael Reese, 25, was allegedly walking in the road on the Cochrane Causeway when he was hit by a car. Reese was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation showed that the female driver was driving in the outside lane heading north when she hit Reese. She did stay on the scene. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Officials said this investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the MPD.