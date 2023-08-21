TANNER WILLIAMS, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was killed Saturday while walking near a construction zone in west Mobile, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers with MPD were called to the 9000 block of Tanner Williams Road around 5:15 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person that had been struck by a vehicle. When they arrived they found that Trent Perkins, 58, had been hit by a car near a construction site.

The release said Perkins was severely injured and was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Police said this investigation is ongoing.