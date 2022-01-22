Man killed, two others injured in shooting on Johnston Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was killed and two others were injured during shooting on Johnston Avenue on Friday evening.

Mobile Police say it happened around 8 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 24-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

Officers also found a 26-year-old man on the sidewalk who was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. All three victims were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Tawanne Lucas, 26, died from his injuries while at the hospital. Mobile Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Johnston Avenue just half a mile from Halls Mill Road and Holcombe Avenue where just 20 minutes prior, a man was killed after his vehicle went off the road and sunk in Eslava Creek.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

You can also leave an anonymous tip here.