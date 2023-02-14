A release from the Mobile Police Department has identified the man killed in a shooting on East Rue Maison on Feb. 8.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A release from the Mobile Police Department has identified the man killed in a shooting on East Rue Maison on Feb. 8. Jabarie Thomas, 32, was identified as the man killed.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, officers were called to the 200 block of East Rue Maison for a man shot. Officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside the apartment. Thomas was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The shooting happened just before noon that day.

Officers have not released if they have a person of interest in the case.