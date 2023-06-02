MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man who was hit and killed by a train Saturday morning has been identified, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

James Lett, Jr., 29, was killed when the car he was driving was hit by a train on the railroad crossing at Forest Hill Drive near Pinewood Drive. Officers said Lett was dead when they arrived on the scene. Residents in the area said they believe the car was dragged at least half a mile before the train stopped.

This is the third train and car crash in just over a month in Mobile.