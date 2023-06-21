MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was killed after he was shot at a local motel Tuesday night, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to Spanish Oaks Inn Tuesday around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release said the man’s name will be released when the next of kin has been notified. This is an active homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department or their local law enforcement agency.