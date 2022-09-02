MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man shot at a Shell gas station on Halls Mill Road was found in a car at a Krystal restaurant on Government Boulevard, Mobile Police said in a news release. Police said the man was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Police said they were called to the Shell gas station on Halls Mill Road at about 9:38 Thursday night. Police saw a gas station window had been shattered by gunfire, but they did not see a victim.

As they investigated at the gas station, police received another call about a male with a gunshot wound at the Krystal at 4110 Government Blvd. That’s where police found the victim.

Police are not releasing the man’s name until they can notify next of kind. No other details are available at this time.