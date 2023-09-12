MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified one of the two people involved in a deadly domestic shooting earlier this month.

The man who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound is Patrick Jackson, a 33-year-old from Hinesville, Georgia.

Tuesday’s update comes eight days after the incident.

On Monday, September 4th, police responded to Sandpiper Townhomes on Government Boulevard. When officers arrived, they saw a woman who had been shot several times and Jackson dead. The woman has not been identified. At last check, she was listed in critical condition.