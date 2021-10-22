Man killed in Prichard hit-and-run, police searching for black SUV

Mobile County

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A 22-year-old man has died after being hit by an SUV in Prichard on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Colby Edward Dobbins was struck that night between 8-9 p.m. at the I-65 Service Road and Wilson Avenue. A witness on the scene said Dobbins was crossing the service road when a black GMC SUV sped through and struck him. The witness said the driver of the SUV placed his emergency lights on and slowed down but then sped off without calling 911.

Dobbins was transported to University Hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the SUV, call Detective Jason Hadaway with Prichard Major Crimes Unit at 251-452-2211.

