PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police charged one man with murder after a man was found dead early Monday morning at the 500 block of W. Main Street.

Cleavland L. Goodwin, 38, was found dead after officers were called to the block Monday, July 4 around 4 a.m. Prichard Police believe Goodwin was shot after he got into a fight with a woman. Another man, Michael Edwards, became involved in the fight, and shots were later fired, according to Prichard Police.

Goodwin was pronounced dead after EMS was called to the scene. MCSO Crime Scene Investigators are also helping with the investigation.

Prichard Police charged Edwards with murder and booked him into Metro Jail July 4. If you have any information about the shooting, call the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-7800.