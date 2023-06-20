MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning on Highway 90, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Mobile Police Officers were called to Highway 90 in front of O’Reilly’s Auto Parts around 11:15 a.m. for a crash involving a car and a motorcycle. The 61-year-old motorcyclist was allegedly trying to pass a stopped car when he collided head-on with another car, according to officials.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene. Officials said this investigation is ongoing and the victim’s name will not be released until his next of kin are notified.