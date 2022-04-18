MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a crash that killed one and injured three others.

The crash happened Saturday, April 16 at Halls Mill Road. One man was driving down Halls Mill Road when he drifted into the opposite lane and hit another vehicle head-on. Four people were injured in the crash, including an 11-year-old and a 15-year-old.

Jarvis Tunstall, 24, was the driver of the first vehicle. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. Investigators are still trying to determine what cause that vehicle to drift into the opposite lane.

The other driver, a 40-year-old man, was taken to a hospital. Currently, he is in critical condition. The 11-year-old and 15-year-olds are in stable condition.