Man killed in Cochrane Causeway crash was under investigation for sexual misconduct with student

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Law enforcement officials tell WKRG News 5 the man who died in Monday’s crash on the Cochrane Causeway was a teacher at Escambia County High School. Those officials also confirm 39-year-old Kasuan D. Bullard was under investigation for an alleged incident that happened on campus earlier this year.

Escambia County, Ala., Sheriff Heath Jackson said Bullard was under investigation for alleged non-consensual sex with a student.

“Investigators conducted interviews and searched for evidence pertaining to the allegation. Kasuan Denetrius Bullard (DOB 06/23/82) was identified as a suspect and as being employed as a teacher and coach at the school. On July 30, 2021, after a full investigation was conducted, arrest warrants were obtained for Kasuan Denetrius Bullard for rape first degree and sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Bullard was supposed to surrender to the sheriff’s office on August 2, 2021, but was killed in a car crash in Mobile, Ala. that morning,” Sheriff Heath Jackson said in a statement Wednesday night.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case along with the Alabama Department of Human Resources, Escambia County Board of Education, Escambia County Regional Child Advocacy Center and the District Attorney’s Office of the 21st Judicial Circuit.

Escambia County Superintendent John Knott confirmed the investigation with WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown Wednesday.

“First, thanks for your condolences on the loss of our teacher. We did have an active investigation ongoing. Other than that, I can not comment on an open investigation. Our school system is following all policies and procedures in connection with this matter. No further information regarding the situation will be provided as this is a personnel issue,” Knott said in a statement.