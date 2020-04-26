Man killed in Citronelle home

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is dead after an apparent homicide in Citronelle Saturday evening. Police Chief John Norris tells News 5 31-year-old Michael Shane Perry was found dead inside his home on Oak Street shortly before 5 pm Saturday.

Norris says they are still looking for persons of interest and that members of the State Bureau of Investigations are assisting CPD. Norris says they can’t say how Perry died because an autopsy hasn’t been done but they do believe foul play was involved. The chief adds that this was not a random act and there are no signs of forced entry. He says there’s no danger to the general public in this case. So far, no one has been arrested or charged and the circumstances that led up to this death are still under investigation. Norris says they’re working to find whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Citronelle Police Department.

