MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A deadly crash on I-65 last week was the result of a chain reaction crash involving several vehicles.

According to MPD, a man crashed into a concrete barrier near Government Blvd early Friday morning. While the car was still in the roadway, another vehicle rear-ended it, ejecting the driver in the first vehicle.

Then, while the man was lying in the road, a third vehicle, a car hauler, struck him.

Police identified the man who died as 31-year-old Damian Terrell Alexander.