MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –A man was robbed, kidnapped and assaulted at a gas station just before noon Monday, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The release said officers were called to Marine Street, near New Jersey Street, for a report of a person robbed and kidnapped. Officers arrived and found a man there who they said was abducted, robbed and assaulted with an unknown object at a Citgo gas station on South Broad Street.

The man had an injury that was not life-threatening and did not want medical attention. Officers said they do not believe this to be a random incident. This is an ongoing investigation.