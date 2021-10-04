Man kicks Mobile Infirmary nurse in chest while getting his blood drawn

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man kicked a Mobile Infirmary nurse in the chest while he was getting his blood drawn Friday, according to Mobile police.

Police were called to the hospital just before 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, in reference to a hospital employee being assaulted.

When officers arrived, the nurse told police that Gerry Calkins, 64, kicked them in the chest while attempting to draw his blood.

Gerry Calkins

Police arrested Calkins and charged him with second-degree assault. As of Monday night, he is still in Mobile Metro Jail.

Calkins, who has a Saraland address listed in his jail record, has been charged with second-degree assault multiple times.