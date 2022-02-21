MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department has arrested a man after he allegedly jumped into an occupied vehicle and demanded the owner give it to him, according to the Mobile Police Department.

When Mobile Police Department officers arrived at the scene the victim told them that he was stopped at a stop sign when an unknown man jumped into the vehicle. The victim said the man appeared to have a weapon. The victim did get out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

PPD notified MPD later on that they had arrested the man and recovered the victim’s vehicle. Joseph Pettway III, 27, was arrested for the crime. According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office jail log, Pettway has been charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault.

The incident occurred on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 3 a.m.