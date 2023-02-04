MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is recovering from a gunshot wound and Mobile Police say the man who allegedly shot him left this scene. This happened Friday night in midtown Mobile. Mobile Police say they responded to a call for a shooting at about 11 Friday night in the 3200 block of Ralston Road.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot by someone he knows. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what’s described as a non-life-threatening injury. Police say the alleged shooter left and they consider this an ongoing investigation. No names have been released so far.