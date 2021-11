Man injured after several shots fired on Ann Street Saturday morning says Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said one man is shot after several shots were fired at a vehicle on Saturday morning.

MPD is still investigating the shooting on Ann Street. Several bullet holes are visible in the vehicle that was shot.

A section of Ann Street is blocked off near Grove Street, if you are driving in the area find another way around at this time.

The man was shot in the arm and the back and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.