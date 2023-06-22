MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man has been indicted for the murder of a woman in September 2017, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The 22-year-old was indicted on charges of murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. Chantaye Kitt, 26, was shot and killed outside of a home on Palmdale Drive on Sept. 29, 2017.

The man who was indicted was 16 years old at the time of the murder. Because of that, Mobile Police said they will not be releasing his name. He is currently serving time in the Alabama Department of Corrections for an unrelated crime.