MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Calvert man is being indicted for two counts of rape for separate crimes.

Cloyd Mitchell Sampson was indicted for one count of first degree rape after he allegedly raped a person while they were incapacitated. A person who is incapacitated is not able to consent or fight off their attacker.

Sampson was also indicted for one count of second degree rape after he allegedly raped a child between the ages of 12 and 16.

Sampson’s bond for the first count of rape was set at $50,000 and $20,000 for the second count of rape, totaling $70,000.