Man in wheelchair one of two hit by cars on Halloween, say Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Halloween night, Mobile police reported two separate incidents of people being hit by a car.

The first happened at 7:34 p.m. on Azalea and Pleasant Valley roads. A man was in his wheelchair in the right lane of northbound Azalea Road when he was hit by a car. Police say the driver did not see the man. He was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash, police say.

Just over two hours later, at about 9:48 p.m., Mobile police responded to Springhill Avenue and Stillwood Lane for a report of a person struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found a man had been struck on by a car on the left side of his body as he was walking east on Springhill Avenue. The man suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. The driver of the car left the scene of the accident before police arrived. The investigation is ongoing.