MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly stabbed another man with a knife early Thursday morning, according to a release from the MPD.

David Payton, 40, was arrested and charged with assault.

Police said they were called to the 100 block of Sullivan Avenue at around 3:01 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5 for an assault.

Through an investigation, officers learned Payton and a woman were fighting over Payton’s personal property. The woman’s boyfriend tried to intervene and Payton stabbed him with a knife.

Police said the man stabbed was transported to the hospital for a life-threatening injury.