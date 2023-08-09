MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department has arrested a man who was identified as the subject of a shooting into an occupied apartment on July 10.

Matthew Foster, 25, was taken into custody Wednesday after authorities identified him as the subject throughout the investigation.

On July 10 around 2 p.m., officers responded to 600 South Washington Ave., Brookley Pointe Apartments, in reference to an apartment that had been struck by gunfire. Once on the scene, officers discovered multiple rounds had been fired into the apartment.