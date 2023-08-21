MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was taken into custody Sunday in connection to an early-morning shooting on Dunbar Street that killed 30-year-old Tchywoskie Rhodes.

Jordan Hundley, 30, was charged with murder after being arrested as the suspect for Rhodes’ death.

The incident occurred Sunday around 4:10 a.m. when officers were dispatched to Dunbar Street after a man had reportedly sustained gunshot wounds. When officers arrived, Rhodes was already being transported to the hospital.

When Rhodes arrived to the hospital, he died as a result of his injuries.