MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning at Sand Piper Townhomes.

Officials said officers were called to Providence Hospital Tuesday after receiving reports of someone being shot. During the investigation, officers talked to the victim’s girlfriend.

According to the girlfriend, she drove the victim to Sand Piper Townhomes to “conduct some business” with a man the victim possibly knew. The subject and victim allegedly got into a verbal fight, which led to the subject shooting the victim.

The victim ran from the location and was driven to the hospital by his girlfriend. Officers said the man is listed as being in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation.