Man hurt after gun accident at Mobile club

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at Mobile club early this morning. The incident happened at about 2:30 Sunday morning at Bank Nightlife on Azalea Road.
“Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers spoke with a witness to the incident and also discovered physical evidence showing the injury to be self-inflicted. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injury,” wrote an MPD spokesman.