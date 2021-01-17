Man hurt after gun accident at Mobile club

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Staying indoors in public spaces is something most people tried to avoid in 2020. Nowhere is that more evident than the public library. The Mobile Public Library system has had to adapt just to remind people they’re still here. One of the biggest changes in 2020 in the library system was circulation. From the fiscal year 2019 to 2020 they noted a more than 25% drop in items checked out, visitors were down more than half.

"Our doors are open we would love to see you, we have practices to help keep your health in mind," said Valerie Longa with Mobile Public Library. In 2020 there was a large drop in checkouts of physical items like books and DVDs but a big increase in digital items through things like their mobile app. Libraries continue to offer the same services in different ways, like virtual book clubs and programs.