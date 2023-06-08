MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is accused of physically assaulting a woman and hitting her with his car at an intersection in Mobile, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers with MPD were called to Infirmary Health after they got a report about a domestic violence dispute. The release said officers arrived and found that the domestic altercation happened at the intersection of Wood Alley and Railroad Street.

During the assault, the woman was “physically assaulted” by the man before he attempted to use his car to hit her, according to the release. The man then left the scene. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. Officials said this is an ongoing investigation.