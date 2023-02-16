UPDATE (9:05 p.m.): ALEA said two people in the second car hit were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they arrested a man who led troopers on a chase across the Causeway. The man is accused of hitting a trooper’s car and another vehicle during the chase.

Jamal Adams, 24, was booked in Mobile County Jail and charged with attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, first degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident and other traffic violations.

Troopers with ALEA tried to pull over Adams for a speeding ticket on U.S. 98 on the Causeway, but he did not stop. Adams led troopers into Prichard where the Prichard Police Department assisted in stopping Adam’s car.

During the chase, Adams hit a trooper’s patrol vehicle and a second car. This happened at around 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.

No further information is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.