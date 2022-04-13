MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said that two people were trying to flee from officers whenever they hit a mailbox.

On Tuesday, April 12 at 5:27 p.m., officers attempted to make a traffic stop when the vehicle driver refused to stop. The driver attempted to flee the scene but hit a mailbox. After hitting the mailbox the driver and passenger got out of the car and fled on foot.

Officers were able to catch and arrest the passenger but the driver was able to get away. The passenger was identified as 18-year-old Jacorie Rutledge. The passenger faces additional charges including:

Possession of Marijuana

Receiving Stolen Property

No Pistol Permit

The incident occurred on Victory Drive West near Dauphin Island Parkway.